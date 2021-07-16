Philip Reed Johnson, 68, passed away at his home in San Tan Valley, AZ on July 5, 2021. He was born October 23, 1952, in Montpelier, ID to Keith Johnson and Thelma Satterthwaite Johnson.

He is survived by his daughters, Kamille (TJ) Mighell, Gina (Matt) Heckle, grandchildren, Austin Yehl, Kassidy Yehl, Terry Heckle, Alexa Heckle, his siblings Joan (Mark) Mckinnon, Dee (Gaye) Johnson, Bonnie (Dewey) Forsberg, Nola (Farrell) Eastman, Kim (Brent) Roberts, and Yale (Lisa) Johnson. Philip is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gilbert.

Philip was married to Bobbi Jean Tate on March 17, 1973, and later divorced. Philip served in the United States Navy from 1970 – 1974, followed by many years as a private pilot. Philip retired to Arizona where he lived out his remaining days.

Graveside Services will be held at the Big Creek Ranch in Laketown, UT on Saturday July 31, 2021, at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Dee and Gaye Johnson’s Home in North Eden at 1pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.