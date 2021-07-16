Police release identity of motorcyclist killed in south Logan crash

LOGAN — The identity of the motorcyclist killed in Thursday night’s crash in south Logan has been identified as law enforcement continues to investigate. Spencer Scott Rawles, a 24-year-old Brigham City man, was pronounced dead at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, after life-saving efforts failed.

Rawles was travelling southbound on US-89/91 in the inside lane around 8 p.m.

At the same time, a Hyundai Palisade was stopped at 2000 West, waiting to enter the highway. As the SUV attempted to turn left, to go northbound, it pulled out in front Rawles’ motorcycle, who collided into the SUV’s driver side.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the driver of the SUV told officers, they never saw the motorcyclist. Another vehicle was travelling southbound in the outside lane and may have partially blocked the SUV driver’s view.

Rawles was wearing a helmet but sustained critical injures in the crash. CPR was performed at the scene until paramedics arrived. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers report none of the four occupants in the SUV sustained any injuries. There is also no indication of impairment.

As part of the investigation, a blood test for the driver was conducted and sent to the Utah State Crime Lab.

Hooley said, “At this time, it appears to have been a terrible accident.”

No citations have been issued.

Hooley said once the results of the blood test return and the investigation is completed, the crash will be reviewed by the Cache County Attorney’s Office, to determine if any charges will be filed.

