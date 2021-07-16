UDOT and DPS warn Utahns about new phishing scam

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are warning citizens about a new phishing scam targeting Utahns.

A text message from what appears to be the “Utah Department of Transportation Driver License Validation” asks recipients to enter “invalid or missing” information on a Google form. The form then asks for such personal information as name, social security number, date of birth, driver license number, height and weight.

Joe Dougherty, director of public affairs for DPS, said the state never asks for that type of information by text message. He advised everyone to be suspicious of unsolicited attachments or links asking for personal information.

Once UDOT and DPS were made aware of the phishing attempt, the state contacted Google who promptly removed the form.

Driver’s licenses are issued by the DPS Driver License Division. If you have a problem with your license, visit driverlicense.utah.gov to contact customer service staff directly. The Driver License Division will never call or email Utahns for information. All contact from the division will come via the mail.

Anyone who filled out the scam form is advised to monitor their credit for fraudulent or unexpected accounts.

If you are the victim of a cyber crime, contact law enforcement. In addition, you can report cyber crimes to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Cyber crime often crosses state or international borders. Trained analysts review and research the complaints and disseminate them to the proper federal, state, local, or international law enforcement agency.

