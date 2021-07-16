Utah case counts continue to trend upward, back to 2020 levels

An average of almost 700 new coronavirus cases a day have been reported by the Utah Department of Health the last four days, driving the rolling seven-day average to 522 a day. One year ago to the day, the rolling seven-day average was 621 a day. The rolling seven-day average has been climbing in Utah since June 1st.

The four new COVID deaths reported Friday include a Cache County woman, over the age of 85 who was not hospitalized at the time of her death. She is the 113th coronavirus death in the Bear River Health District.

There have been 2,413 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Friday UDOH report indicates 669 new cases were detected statewide since Thursday while the total cases during 16 months of the pandemic number 422,619.

Recently the number of hospitalizations have increased daily with 281 people in hospitals with the virus as of Friday, which is 23 more than Thursday. Of those patients 108 are in intensive care, seven more than Thursday.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 25 new cases since Thursday. A total of 22,613 residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties have contracted the virus.

BRHD also reported 22,281 of all cases in northern Utah are classified as “recovered.” To date 975 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 113 coronavirus deaths.

As of Friday 54.2 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (70,457 people) including 56.7 percent of Cache County residents, 48.6 percent in Box Elder County and 48.1 percent in Rich County.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew from 13.1 percent to 13.8 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent.

With 6,358 Utahns vaccinated since Thursday there are now over 1.44 million statewide who are fully vaccinated, which is more than 44 percent of the state’s total population.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Idaho the last 24 hours and 2,169 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 196,695 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,247 positive cases in Franklin County, 405 in Bear Lake County and 368 in Oneida County.