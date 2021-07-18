Fire destroys garage and home in Providence

Fire fighters responding to blaze in Providence, July 16, 2021 (Courtesy: Logan City Fire Department)

PROVIDENCE — Fire crews are continuing to investigate a fire that destroyed a Providence garage and home Friday night. The blaze was reported at 169 E. 360 North just after 8 p.m.

According to the Logan City Fire Department, as the first units arrived on scene, they found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames that were spreading into the attic of the home. The fire was also threatening adjacent homes.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate without any injuries. Cache County Sheriff’s deputies temporarily evacuated neighboring residents because of the threat of the fire spreading.

Law enforcement reported the sounds of small explosions coming from the burning garage.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent homes.

The exact cause of the fire is still being determined and the overall damage estimate was not released.

Fire fighters from Logan City, Smithfield, Wellsville, and Hyrum all helped in extinguishing the fire.

will@cvradio.com