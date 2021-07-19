1,551 Utahns contracted the coronavirus during the weekend

FILE PHOTO - Sick woman coughing. Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

A weekend of new coronavirus positive cases — reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) — averaged 517 a day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday — and helped push the updated seven-day average to 571 cases a day. The rolling seven-day average hasn’t been that high since early March.

A total of 1,551 Utahns contracted the virus the past three days. Friday 628 new cases were reported with 514 more Saturday and 409 on Sunday.

The three new COVID deaths reported Monday include men from Salt Lake, Weber and Davis counties who were all hospitalized at the time of death.

There have been 2,416 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

With the new weekend numbers included, the total cases of coronavirus cases during 16 months of the pandemic number 424,171.

As of Monday 280 people are hospitalized with the virus which is one fewer than on Friday. Of those patients 121 are in intensive care, 13 more than Friday.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 83 new cases since Friday. A total of 22,696 residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties have contracted the virus.

BRHD also reported 22,321 of all cases in northern Utah are classified as “recovered.” To date 984 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 113 coronavirus deaths.

As of Monday, 54.4 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (70,654 people) including 56.9 percent of Cache County residents, 48.8 percent in Box Elder County and 48.1 percent in Rich County.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” dropped from 13.8 percent Friday to 13.7 percent Monday while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 9.5 percent from 9.3 percent.

There were 13,063 Utahns vaccinated during the weekend and there are now over 1.62 million statewide who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday 2,169 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 196,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,247 positive cases in Franklin County, 406 in Bear Lake County and 368 in Oneida County.