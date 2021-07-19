Cherie Walker Hurst Dodgen peacefully went to our Father in Heaven on July 16th, 2021. She leaves behind her husband, Homer Robert Dodgen, two sons, Darin and James Hurst, a daughter-in-law, Darin’s wife Belinda Hurst, three step-children, Candance Baird, Chris Slot, Robert Dodgen and a combined family of 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Five siblings, Connie Williams, Mason Walker, Dee Rosser, Marty Walker and Dean Walker.

Cherie was born in Rupert, ID on April 13th, 1947. The family later moved to Burley, ID where she lived on a farm until 1964. The family then moved to Smithfield, UT where she graduated from Sky View High School in 1965.

Cherie later moved to Ogden, UT where she lived for several years until moving to Plain City, UT. Cherie loved outdoors, the mountains, and her animals. Cherie and Homer had a mini-farm with mini-horses, big horses, goats, chickens, peacocks, rabbits’ dogs, and even had cows at one time.

Cherie filled our hearts with her love and wonderful memories of her we’ll treasure forever!

A Life of Celebration will be held Saturday July 24th, 2021 at the Stake Center, Relief Society Room, from 2-5pm at 2132 W 2700 N Farr West, UT.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.