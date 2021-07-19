On July 17, 2021 DaNeel (Parker) Norr rushed into the loving arms of our Savior. She lived to serve others and has graduated to a place where she can continue her service no longer hindered by the constraints of mortality.

She served as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various capacities and had a very tender place in her heart for the youth. She made friends easily and if you knew her, you were her friend. She always had a treat to share and a listening ear.

On November 7, 1975 DaNeel married the love of her life Curtis J Norr and brought about the joys of her life, her children, Justin (Amanda) Norr, DaNise (Jon) Orwin, Haylie (Jay) Evans, Shalise (Dan) Rigby and Brittney (Brandon) Hunt. Who each multiplied her delight by adding 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Each grandchild cherishes memories of special time with grandma reading stories and making cookies. She also greatly loved her parents, Boyd and Arline Parker, and her siblings DaNise (twin, dec.) Parker, Alan (Stephanie) Parker, Jill (Jeff, dec.) Bywater and Jerian (KC) Merritt.

DaNeel was a valiant example of discipleship and could often be found studying her scriptures, listening to a devotional, attending the temple or ministering to friends and neighbors. She found purpose through sharing light and faith with her daily thought when her body wouldn’t allow her to physically serve. She enjoyed God’s creations through camping and traveling with friends and family. The mountains were always calling. Her warmth, daily thought and cookies will be missed by all.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday July 21, 2021 from 6-8p at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton) and on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 9-10:30am at Deweyville LDS Church with a service to follow at 11am. The service will be streamed, and a zoom link will be provided as soon as it is available.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.