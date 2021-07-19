Dorothy Skinner Julian passed July 20, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho due to complications of congestive heart failure.

She was born December 17, 1930 in Montpelier, Idaho the eldest child of Lester and Lola Mary Patterson Skinner. She graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1947 when she was only 17 and immediately went to work for Dr. Wells Stock as a dental assistant. K.C. and Dorothy were married on May 28th 1949 in Paris, Idaho. K.C. being raised in Sage, Wyoming and Dorothy in Nounan, Idaho.

They owned and operated many businesses during their fifty years together before K.C.. passed away in 1999. They owned the Mary Kay and Regal Apartments, K.C.’s Drive Inn, and K.C.’s Lounge. She sold real estate for a few agencies and then after obtaining her broker’s license she opened up her own office – Julian Real Estate. She was very successful and later merged with Smith and Company Realty.

In 1987 she was elected to be President of the Greater Bear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Later she was the first woman president of the Rotary Club in Bear Lake and the 2nd woman in the State.

Dorothy could play the piano by ear and would entertain you with any song you wanted to hear. She was also a great vocalist and artist. She made lifelong friends in AA and will continue to be a big influence in many lives. She was a member of the LDS Church and met even more close friends in the church after moving to Eagle. She loved her family and her family loved her too. She was so proud of all their accomplishments and her grandchildren.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda (Mike) Hunzeker, LouAnn (Dayne) Smith, 1 son, Brian (Amy) Julian. 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Diane Jensen and Mariel Morgan and 1 brother Lynn Skinner.

She was preceeded in death by her husband and 1 brother Garald Skinner.

She was well loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family would like to suggest doing a random act of kindness, pay for a meal, give a stranger a gift card – Do it for Dot. She had a great passion for reading. Any donations could be sent to Bear Lake County Library in her name. 138 North 6th. Montpelier, Idaho 83254.

Graveside service will be held Monday July 26 at 1p.m. at the Montpelier Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.