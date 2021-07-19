Four vehicle pileup sends one person to the hospital

Four vehicle crash near Gossner's, July 19, 2021 (Courtesy: Steph Swainston)

LOGAN — A four-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital and partially blocked traffic Monday morning. The crash occurred at 1051 N. 1000 West in Logan, near Gossner Foods.

Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said a man, driving a Toyota Camry, was attempting to turn left onto 1000 West when he allegedly pulled in front of a Hyundai Sante Fe pulling a trailer, travelling northbound. The Camry then hit two other vehicles.

Each vehicle had an occupant inside. The Camry’s driver was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

Southbound traffic was partially blocked while emergency crews responded and cleared the crash.

Jensen said the driver of the Camry told police officers he was blinded by the headlights of the Sante Fe, even though the crash occurred well after sunrise.

Initial evidence suggests the Camry’s driver failed to yield and citations are pending.

