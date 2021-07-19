September 23, 1935 – July 18, 2021 (age 85)

Hyrum Grant Vest, Jr. of Providence, Utah passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 85. Grant was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 23, 1935, to Hyrum Grant Vest and Josephine Gwendolyn Lund Vest. Grant grew up in Vernal and Logan Utah. He graduated from Logan HS in 1953, after which he served in the Honolulu Hawaii Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Upon his return, Grant attended Utah State University, receiving his Bachelor’s and Master’s of Botany. He went on to obtain his PhD in plant pathology from the University of Minnesota.

Grant was a member of the ROTC in high school and at Utah State University. He served as an officer in the US Army with time in Korea. Grant married Gayle Pixton in the Logan Temple on September 18, 1958. Together, they raised 5 children and lived in numerous states. He worked for the USDA in Maryland, as a professor at Michigan State University, then as an administrator at Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes), Texas A&M University (Go Aggies) and Utah State University (Go Aggies, Round 2).

Grant loved teaching others, whether it was about the gospel of Jesus Christ, plant sciences or working in the yard. He was an amazing teacher. Grant taught and mentored many through his leadership capacities within the LDS church while serving as bishop, stake president and quorum leader. He especially loved the young adults he shepherded. After retirement, Grant and Gayle served in the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Mission assigned to the institute in Edmond, Oklahoma. On their return to Utah, Grant continued his active support of education and USU through Emeriti programs, establishing scholarships and going to every sporting event held on USU’s campus. Grant enjoyed service as a temple worker and sealer in the Logan Temple.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Gayle Pixton Vest; sisters Ann (Gary) Lobb and Jolyne Hatch; children Kelly (Jeanine) Vest, Lani (Bill) Hall, Kari (Mark) England, Kami (Duane) Robbins and Kyle (Kelli) Vest; 26 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary on 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Providence 5th Ward chapel, 355 Canyon Rd in Providence, with a viewing prior beginning at 9 a.m.

Interment will take place in the Providence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: the ‘H. Grant Vest Family Endowment for Horticulture Fund’ at Oklahoma State University or the ‘Gwendolyn and Gayle Vest Scholarship Endowment, Utah State University Advancement Services Gift Account 1590 Old Main Hill, Logan UT 84322-1590‘ at Utah State University, to honor Grant’s lifelong commitment to agriculture, education and research.

Funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82588341888?pwd=UjZ2bDQ2eEVYZ2RSejVaTzNQRCtiQT09

Password: Vest

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.