January 8, 1979 – July 12, 2021 (age 42)

Paul Thomas Nelson, 42, of Fayetteville, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021 from natural causes. Paul was born on Jan. 8, 1979 in Denton, Texas and grew up in Logan, Utah. His sudden loss is being mourned by the countless people who loved him around the country and across the world.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Miranda; his parents Eric and Farol Nelson of Richmond, Utah; a sister and brother-in-law, Maggie and Jackson Evans of Savannah, Georgia; and, a sister and brother-in-law, Annelise “Lise” and Linus Enoksson of Sweden and their lovely daughter, Paul’s first niece, Ester Iva Enoksson. He is also survived by a cherished grandmother, Iva Lou Groutage “Grandma Grout”, and scores of family and friends.

Paul was a man of enthusiasms – rock climbing, jazz guitar, whitewater rafting, history, and travel chief among them. His impact on the world and those who loved him was outsized and he will live on in their memories and hearts forever. He and Miranda were both made whole by their love for one another and found a wonderful community in their Fayetteville, West Virginia home. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held in Fayetteville at a later date.

“Nature’s first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf’s a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf,

So Eden sank to grief.

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.”

-Robert Frost