School councilor arrested on suspicion of sharing child pornography

Photo of Ivan Gabriel Cardona-Davila (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old school councilor has been arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography, and possession of drugs and firearms. Ivan “Gabe” Cardona-Davila was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail, where he is being temporarily held without bail.

According to arresting documents, Logan City police officers began investigating Cardona after receiving a tip from SnapChat, claiming he had been sharing child pornography with other individuals. The social media account and computer IP address were traced to Cardona’s Logan apartment, near 100 N. 500 East.

Detectives were provided with 47 files allegedly shared by Cardona. Many of the images were of young girls, between 5 and 12-years-old. The children were in various stages of undress.

On July 14, police served a warrant to Cardona’s apartment, seizing all electronic devices. A forensic scan of his cell phone showed over 16,000 pornographic images, most were of children. There was also evidence that he had recently downloaded a program to hide his internet identity.

Detectives report that some of the files on Cardona’s phone were of children being raped by adult men. The alleged victims appeared to range in age from 18-months to six-years-old.

During the search of Cardona’s apartment, a THC vape pen was located in his room. Police also found five firearms, including rifles, a shotgun and handgun.

The arrest report stated that while transporting Cardona to the police department, he admitted that he had a problem with child pornography. He acknowledged to knowing it was wrong but couldn’t stop. He confessed to viewing the illegal images and videos on the dark web and from SnapChat.

While at the police department, Cardona reportedly completed a urine test that showed signs of THC and was booked on multiple offences.

Cardona has been charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; five counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and two misdemeanors for drug possession.

According to records, Cardona was employed for at least seven years at Fast Forward Charter High as a tutor/mentor supervisor and a math intervention specialist. He is no longer listed on the school’s staff directory.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

