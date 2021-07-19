March 13, 1989 – July 15, 2021 (age 32)

Tana Lee Wertman was born on March 13, 1989 in Logan, Utah. She passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2021 in Richmond, Utah at the age of 32.

She was loved by many close friends and family. Tana had a beautiful heart that felt deeply and often reached out to those around her. She was a caring friend and neighbor, had a deep love of animals, and frequently took in strays and misfits to care for. Tana was a talented writer. She worked closely with her grandfather in his leather shop and helped him with his horses.

Tana graduated from Sky View High School in 2007 and attended Utah State University. She enjoyed working with many different people from all walks of life and especially loved making people laugh. She began working at Conservice in 2017 where she made many great friends.

Tana could best any of her friends or family members at a round of Lord of the Rings trivia.

Tana is preceded in death by grandparents Keith Charles and Ruth Bright Wertman and Jesse Lloyd Walker Jr.

She is survived by parents Mathew and LoyJean Walker Wertman and two sisters, Jesse Dezaraye and Shannon Wertman, grandmother Vergene Rhoton Walker, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A viewing will be held July 22, 2021 at Cache Valley Mortuary 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah 84318 beginning at 9:30 AM with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM at the same location.

Interment will follow at the Richmond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal rescue or to the family’s GoFundMe page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tanas-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet+chico96v&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.