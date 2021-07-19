Travis “Shane” Burton, 67, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1954, in Afton, WY, to Clifford Van Orden Burton and Leona Elizabeth Moser. He graduated from Afton High School.

Shane is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a Boy Scout Leader.

He married Debbie Jensen. They had four children. They were later divorced. He married Sharon Skenandore and added three sons to their family.

Shane lived in Auburn, WY; Idaho Falls, ID; Salt Lake City, Perry, Mantua, and Brigham City, UT.

He was a concrete finisher for Brothers Construction, ABC Construction, and Reber Construction.

Shane enjoyed wood-working, concrete work, construction, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and boating.

He was sweet, loving, caring and had a great sense of humor.

Shane is survived by his wife: Sharon; sons: Wayne Burton, Derrick Burton (Marsha), and Jared Burton (Jacque), Michael Burton; step-sons: Jacob Skenandore, Robert Skenandore, and Cory Skenandore (Heather); siblings: Genevieve Tolman, Kay Burton (Anita), Betty Mills (Richard), Twila Boren (Kenneth); and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Alicia; siblings: Arden Burton, Vernon Burton, Chad Burton, and Eliza Huffaker.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT 84302.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Auburn Cemetery, Auburn, WY.

