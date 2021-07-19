November 13, 1972 – July 18, 2021 (age 48)

Our loving sweetheart, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, Wendy Jo Loveland Vazquez, 48, passed away on July 18, 2021 surrounded by her family at home. She was born on November 13, 1972 in Logan, Utah. The daughter of Clinton Ardel and Julie Ann Sievers Loveland. Wendy graduated from Box Elder High School in 1991and attended Ricks College, Weber State, and Utah State University.

She served a in the Corpus Christi Mission and was changed to the McAllen Mission from 1993 to 1995 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is currently in the Nibley 6th Ward and in the Nibley West Stake. She has served in many callings but her favorite was compassionate service leader.

Wendy met her husband, Juan Carlos Vazquez while serving in the same mission. They later married and were sealed in the Bountiful Temple on July 12, 1996. Wendy worked at Heritage Elementary in Nibley as a reading teacher (Para Professional) for 5 years. She loved watching her children play soccer. She enjoyed traveling and eating food, especially Maddox Shrimp Steak and Jamba Juice. She treasured a friendship with a group of dear friends called the “Golden Girls.” They will all miss their sisterhood.

Surviving are her husband, Juan Carlos Sr.; three sons, Juan Carlos, Jr. (Cassidy); Julian Vazquez, and Diego Vazquez; her father, Clint Loveland; 6 siblings, Shane (Trica) Loveland; Lance (Laura) Loveland; Lynette Loveland; Brian (Tara) Loveland; Kyle (Michelle) Loveland; Trent (Heather) Loveland, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Julie; one sister-in-law, Amy Loveland.

Funeral services will be held at the Nibley Stake Center, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 am, at the Nibley West Stake Center, located at 1584 West 3200 South, Nibley, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6-8 pm, at the Stake Center and again on Wednesday from 10-10:45 am prior to the funeral service.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Leave condolences at www.gfc-utah.com.



Click this link to view additional details about Wendy’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/wendy-vazquez