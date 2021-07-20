Cache Theatre Company unveils upcoming 2021-22 season

The irreverent musical "Monty Python's Spamalot" will lead off the Cache Theatre Company's 2021-22 season with performances Aug. 13 to 21 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – In the midst of rehearsals of its upcoming production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the Cache Theatre Company has announced an ambitious schedule of musicals for its 2021-22 season.

In addition to “Spamalot” in mid-August, the local thespians will perform “Legally Blonde” in November and the “SpongeBob Musical” in April of 2022.

While “Spamalot” and the “SpongeBob Musical” will be performed in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, “Legally Blonde” will be staged at the Utah Theatre on Center Street.

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Its original Broadway production won three Tony Awards in 2005, including Best Musical.

The script by Python veteran Eric Idle is a parody of Arthurian legend that also satirizes Broadway musical comedy traditions.

The Cache Theatre Company will perform “Spamalot” on Aug. 13 through 21.

The feel-good musical “Legally Blonde” debuted in 2007 with music and lyric by Lawrence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin. Based on a previous novel and film of the same name, the musical tells the story of a society girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School for all the wrong reasons but ends up surprising herself and everyone else by becoming a legal prodigy.

“Legally Blonde” will be staged Nov. 12 to 20.

The “SpongeBob Musical” is based on the Nickelodean animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” The show debuted on Broadway in 2017 to critical acclaim and earned 12 Tony Award nominations that year.

The “SpongeBob Musical” will be performed April 22 to 30, 2022.

The Cache Theatre Company is one of northern Utah’s longest running community performing arts organizations.

Its mission is to present quality entertainment for the Cache Valley community and provide opportunities for people of all ages to develop on-stage talents.