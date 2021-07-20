Congressional staff to meet Cache County residents today

Rep. Blake Moore's staff members will host mobile office hours for residents of Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties today.

CACHE COUNTY – The staff of Rep. Blake Moore (R-1st District) will be open for business in northern Utah today.

“Congressman Moore’s staff is hosting mobile office hours throughout the 1st District over the next several days,” according spokesperson Caroline Tucker.

Moore’s staff members will be setting up shop in Rich, Cache and Box Elder counties today.

In Rich County, those staff members will be available to meet with residents from 9 to 11 a.m. at Garden City Hall.

In Cache County, mobile office hours will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Nibley City Hall.

Finally, staff members will be available to meet with Box Elder County residents from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Tremonton City Hall.

“Constituents are encouraged to bring their thoughts, questions and issues with federal agencies straight to Team Moore,” Tucker explains.

These mobile office hours are the second phase of a district-wide outreach effort by Moore and his staff members during July and August.

Earlier this month, Moore visited the more rural portions of the 1st District, holding town hall meetings in Uintah and Daggett counties.

In addition to today’s meetings, Moore staff will also be holding mobile office hours in Daggett, Uintah and Duchesne counties on Wednesday, July 21; in Weber and Davis counties on Tuesday, July 27; and in Morgan and Summit counties on Wednesday, July 28.

Finally, Moore will visit the more populous portions of his district for face-to-face meetings with residents during August.

He will meet with constituents in Layton on Aug. 17; in Park City on Aug. 20; in Logan and Brigham City on Aug. 24; in Morgan City on Aug. 26; and in Ogden on Aug. 27.

Tucker says that times and locations for those town hall meetings in August will be announced shortly.

Additional information about the mobile office hour events can be obtained by calling 801-625-0107.

Utah’s 1st Congressional District sprawls over much of the northern portion of the state, including Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Rich, Summit, Uintah and Weber counties, plus parts of Davis County.