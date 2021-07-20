New wildfire ignites near Snowville

Black Pine Fire in Box Elder County near the Utah-Idaho border. Photo courtesy of @UtahWildfire on Twitter.

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Fire fighters are trying to quickly contain a grass fire burning west of Snowville. The Black Pine Fire started around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Utah Fire Info reports the fire is aggressively spreading and has already burned between 100 – 200 acres. It is not threatening any structures.

State Road-42 has been closed as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Black Pine Fire is one of two blazes currently burning in Utah. Fire fighters are continuing to work on the Morgan Canyon Fire in Tooele County. That fire has been burning for more than a month in steep and rugged terrain.

