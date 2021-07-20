Providence man charged with stealing $700,000 from family

LOGAN — A 73-year-old Providence man has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $738,777 over the past 10 years. Lynn J. Thurston is suspected of taking the money from multiple accounts, intended for members of his family.

Thurston made his initial appearance in 1st District Court Monday morning. He was charged with 22 felonies of unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, and one felony of money laundering. The charges reportedly occurred between February 2009 and March 2020.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies suspect Thurston received social security payments totaling $396,083. The payments were intended for Thurston’s two grandchildren, who were seriously injured in a car crash in 2008 that killed their parents.

Bank records also showed $94,598 being removed from the minor children’s savings accounts and $248,906 from trust accounts. All of the money was moved out of the children’s accounts to Thurston’s account.

Deputies reportedly questioned Thurston. He admitted to taking the money but could not provide a valid use of the funds.

Court records show Thurston has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently out of jail after posting $30,000 bond.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

