August 6, 1946 – July 18, 2021 (age 74)

Sharon Lofthouse was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world on July 18, 2021 at age 74 from fast-moving leukemia.

She was born on Aug 16, 1946 to James Richard and Laura Lofthouse in Logan, Utah. She grew up in Avon and Paradise and met her husband Robert Frankovich while studying music and education at Utah State University. Together they had two daughters, Stacey and Andrea, whom she greatly loved.

Sharon earned a master’s degree in teaching English from the University of Idaho and taught high school English as well as advising and tutoring at the University of Idaho and Washington State University.

She was a talented musician playing the trumpet, cornet and piano in community bands as well as an accomplished artist with drawing, painting, watercolor and poetry. But Sharon may have been best loved by her daughters and many nieces and nephews for her frequent care packages and heart-warming baking.

Later, she moved back to Paradise to be a caregiver to her mother helping her enjoy more years in the home she loved. She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Frankovich, Andrea Roers and one granddaughter, Skylar Roers. She is also survived by her sister Carol Van Orden and brother James Lofthouse.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister Laura Dayley.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23 at 11 am with viewing at 9:30 am at Allen-Hall Mortuary located at 34 East Center Street in Logan.

Internment at Paradise Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.