July 17, 2021

Sheri Lynne Myers of Lava Hot Springs, ID passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021 after a brief illness. She was 67 years old. Sheri’s greatest love was her family and soulmate Garry.

Sheri is survived by her 5 boys, Jeremy (Briana) Potter of Superior, WI, Jamie Potter of Lava Hot Springs, ID, Joey (Candice Camper) Potter of Pocatello, ID, Josh (Alyson) Potter of Clarkston, WA, and Jerad (Sara Westbrook) Potter of Pocatello, ID. Also by her 3 siblings Layne (Yodi) Myers, Marcia (Rex) Nielsen and Bill (Julie) Myers, and her 10 grandchildren.

Sheri was a beautiful, amazing and endlessly kind woman. She loved to read, loved her coffee, and loved to laugh, chat and spread joy. Sheri was always giving, warm and welcoming to all. She especially loved laughing with her kids and grandkids, and watching them grow. Sheri will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The family asks that you join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, August 31, 2021 at Arimo Park in Arimo, ID at 3 pm. We will have a potluck, so please bring a dish to share and a chair to sit in.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.