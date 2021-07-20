September 16, 1934 – July 18, 2021 (age 86)

Venice Nielsen Buttars, 86, passed away surrounded by her family July 18, 2021 in North Logan, Utah. She was born September 16, 1934 in Weston, Idaho to Russell Barnard and Vera Mariah Tingey Nielsen. She attended local schools and graduated from West Side High School. She married Morgan LaVon Buttars in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 22, 1952. They enjoyed almost 53 years of marriage together, prior to his passing in 2005.

They lived, farmed and raised their family in the Weston area. Venice embodied the wife of a farmer. They worked hard together and knew how to have fun when the work was done, going camping, traveling, enjoying time with their family at their cabin in Wyoming and spending time with their friends in St. George.

Venice loved music. Her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was felt and expressed as she shared her talent of playing the piano while serving in various callings throughout her life. She was an accomplished seamstress and did beautiful handwork. Mom made a happy home and her family was everything to her. We always had a delicious meal and most importantly, a listening ear. She had a gift for making everyone around her feel special, always thinking of others whether that was her family, neighbors, or the clerk at the grocery store. Through her example she left a beautiful legacy of a loving family dedicated to sincerely serving and caring for others.

She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her four children and their spouses; Sherry (Kevin) Phillips, Dayton, Idaho; Brad (Laurie) Buttars, Shelley, Idaho; Stacy (Corrie) Keller, Smithfield, Utah; Jay (Kristin) Buttars, Pocatello, Idaho; 16 grandchildren, 45 1/2 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Stevenson, and a sister-in-law, Nadine King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morgan, her parents, one brother, Clair Nielsen, a sister Loralynn, and two granddaughters.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Maple Springs Assisted Living for their loving care of our mother. No words of gratitude could ever suffice their kindness.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston, Idaho 10th Ward chapel, 155 North 200 West, Preston, Idaho with Bishop John Balls conducting. Friends may call Friday, July 23, from 6 to 8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Clarkston, Utah cemetery.

