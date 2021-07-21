January 18, 1954 – July 20, 2021 (age 67)

Barbara Downs Darley passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021 surrounded by family in her Hyde Park home after a 6-year brawl with cancer.

Barbara was born January 18th, 1954 in Logan, Utah to Robert and Reta Downs. After much thought, she married Dennis Darley on April 12, 1973 and has been rolling her eyes at him ever since. Mom grew up in Hyde Park and loved it so much she decided to stay and raise her family there. Barbara was a “boy” mom and grandma. All she ever knew was the rowdiness of boys, having 3 of her own and 5 grandsons, but she loved it. She was our #1 fan, never missing an event, constantly keeping Denny in check for the referee’s sake and our good reputation.

She didn’t have an easy life. As our more seasoned family members would say, she had a tough row to hoe. She owned more than her fair share of health trials. She’d be a tad amiss by us mentioning that here, however, she didn’t let those trials define her. For those that knew her she was the ever optimist of hope, showing gratitude and kindness to all she encountered. This was evident as she served in her church callings, worked in retail, and interactions with her healthcare professionals.

She belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Those of us left behind will remember her faith, charity, gratitude, and promptness. She loved the Savior, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by: Her husband Dennis; sons Courtney and Cori Darley, Lee and Natalie Darley, Alex and Heather Darley; her parents Bob and Reta Downs; Her siblings Brent and Kathy Downs, Sue and Mike Grunig, Dorothy and Doug Corbridge, Jennifer and Mark Stephens; Grandsons Dominic, Jaron, Daxon, Easton, and Quinton.

She was proceeded in death by her in-laws, J. Earl and Berenece Darley, brother-in-law, Bruce Darley and her niece, Melinda Downs.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday July 23, 2021 in the Hyde Park 9th Ward Chapel, 65 East Center in Hyde Park. The meet and greet services will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with Funeral services at 12:00 PM.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com

The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83373417006?pwd=TlovZ1dt…

Flowers are appreciated but she would also encourage, in lieu of flowers, to donate via Venmo to Cache Valley For Hope Cancer Foundation in the fight against cancer: @CacheValleyForHope-CancerFou