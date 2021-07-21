April 8, 1939 – July 16, 2021 (age 82)

On July 16th, 2021 Earl Eugene Hemmert Sr., our beloved father and grandfather was reunited with the love of his life. Earl was born in Montpelier, Idaho on April 8, 1939 to George Eugene Hemmert and Lucille Nielsen Hemmert.

After high school, he joined the Navy and was enlisted for 3 years. Upon coming home he lived in Montpelier, Idaho where he met his soulmate, Beverly McCammon of Conda, Id. They were married 58 years before her passing. Earl and Beverly welcomed 5 children over the course of their lives together.

Earl is survived by his 5 children Bradley (Linda) Hemmert of Soda Springs, Id, Tina Drake of Logan, Ut, Karen (Ron) Hansen of Logan, Ut, Sharon Parr (Sandy Kimball), of Garden City, Id, and Earl (Trish) Hemmert, of Rock Springs, Id, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and many grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his mom (Lucille), dad (George), a sister (Lena), a brother (Lawrence), grandson (Joshua), great grandson (Brent), and his best friend, Beverly.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 28th at 10 am at the Willow Valley Ward (825 N. 200 W. Logan) with a viewing from 9 am to 9:45.

Interment will follow at the Afton, Wy Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.