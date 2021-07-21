Logan City offers full slate of Pioneer Day activities

A free performance by "Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband" will be just one of many attractions during the Logan City Pioneer Day Celebration on Saturday in Willow/Horseshoe Park.

LOGAN – To celebrate Pioneer Day, Logan city officials have planned dawn to dark festivities at Willow/Horseshoe Park on Saturday, July 24.

The city celebration will kick-off with early-morning 1-mile and 3-mile Fun Runs. Registration for those events will begin at 7 a.m. in the park. The non-competitive races will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The 16th Annual Logan Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will also begin at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast bill of fare will include eggs, sausage, orange juice or milk and, of course, pancakes.

Cost of the breakfast meals will be $6 person; $3 for children 10 and under; $5 for senior citizens; and $16 for immediate family groups.

The morning’s activities will also include an open-grass volleyball tournament. Registration for the competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the park, with matches to follow at 8 a.m.

Other slated competitions include 3-on-3 basketball and soccer tournaments; a horseshoe pitching tournament; King and Queen of the Beach volleyball tournaments; and Spike Ball.

Those events will take place on the Willow Park Quad. Registration for those tournaments will begin at 8:30 am with competition to follow beginning at 9 a.m.

A Family Fun Zumba event is slated at the Willow Park Stage at 10 a.m.

The city’s annual Pioneer Day Parade will begin at noon. The parade’s route starts at the corner of Center Street and 100 West, proceeds west on Center St. to 500 West, continues to 700 South and ends at Willow Park

A Pioneer Day Car Show will be a new addition to the city’s July 24 celebration this year. That free event will run from noon to 5 p.m. in the northwest corner of Willow Park.

Food and craft booths at Willow Park will also open for business at 12 p.m.

A Bingo Bonanza will take place at 4 p.m. on the Willow Park Stage and a performance by Flippen Out Trampoline Show will follow at 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment will continue on the Willow Park Stage throughout the evening. The local band “Afu Fighters” will perform there at 6:30 p.m., followed by regional favorites “Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband” at 8:30 p.m.

The city’s Pioneer Day Celebration will climax with a free public fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Additional information about the Logan’s Pioneer Day celebration can be found on the city’s web site at https://www.loganutah.org/government/departments/parks_and_recreation/special_events.php