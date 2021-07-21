Logan Fire Chief talks new fire trucks and importance of new station location

Three new engines to be divided between the three Logan Fire stations From Logan City.

LOGAN — As we come upon another big weekend for fireworks, on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program, Logan Fire Chief Brad Hannig said it’s tricky to try and control the shooting off of fireworks in cities in Utah.

“There are some very difficult statutes that kind of limit our control. The fire chief or fire marshal doesn’t even have the authority technically to adjust them on the fly as maybe would be more prudent, especially in these emergency-type conditions. We have to make those decisions as the legislative body, meaning the council, has to make the decision of what the restrictions will be for the year prior to May.”

Hannig said then it has to be voted on and submitted to the county and technically it cannot be changed without more council meetings. He said by statute you get into a gray area as to the legality of changing restrictions beyond that time frame.

The chief said Logan Fire recently got big upgrades in the form of three new fire engines, thanks to a grant through the state of Utah and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

“We were able to get all three of those, and basically how it works – it was fifty percent that paid for(the new trucks). The sad part is it requires us to destroy the old apparatus. It’s not something we can repurpose.”

He said the three engines are called ‘the triplets’ as they are all identical and will be distributed to the three Logan fire stations.

As far as a new building for Station 70, that’s needed to reflect important seismic standards and current operational protocol, Hannig said the location is crucial when it comes to response time and its relation to the layout of territory for the other two Logan stations.

“I presented to (the city)council a few weeks ago of a couple blocks each direction. The interesting thing is that when you make a comment like that you have to support it by research and data. So that’s what I’ve been doing for several months, looking at response times and how they’ll be affected. Certainly our other two stations are positioned in relationship to where our current station is and so if we move it, it does affect them.”

Hannig said if you go 30 seconds response time in any direction that can have consequences and access is a big deal especially to the east of the station such as the Island and bench areas.