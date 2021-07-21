Man arrested and charged with raping woman

LOGAN — A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman last month. Brayan Alberto Cruz-Corrillo was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim claimed that Cruz raped her at her home in June. The woman described meeting the suspect on SnapChat and later agreeing to meet him in person.

The woman told North Park police, Cruz allegedly raped her in her bedroom after he came over to her home. She had told him no repeatedly and tried to fight him off.

The alleged victim said, Cruz told her several times after the assault not to tell anybody. She later contacted CAPSA and went to the Cache Valley Hospital for treatment.

On July 16, the woman called Cruz during a recorded conversation with officers. During the conversation the victim asked Cruz why he had raped her. He repeatedly stated “he was sorry and that he would take her out to make up for it,” according to the report.

A Cache County sheriff’s deputy questioned Cruz days later. During the interview, the suspect admitted to raping the woman.

Cruz was arraigned in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by Webex from jail. He was charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies; and a second count of forcible sodomy, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar asked for Cruz to be held without bail. She said he posed a threat to the alleged victim and was a flight risk if he were released.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Lachmar. He ordered Cruz to be held without bail and appear again in court Monday.

Cruz didn’t speak during the arraignment. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com