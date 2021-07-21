June 1, 1933 – July 20, 2021 (age 88)

Our loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma, Marinda Wilcock Mitchell, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Auberge Assisted Living Center on 20 July, 2021. She was born in Cedar City, Utah 1 June 1933. Her parents William Jewel Rowley and Thelma Grace Rowley moved from Parowan to Fillmore, Utah. She graduated from Millard High School in Fillmore, Utah. Went to LDS Business College. Changed and went to St. Marks School of Nursing in Salt Lake where she stayed for three years and became a Registered Nurse.

She married Elvin Guy Mitchell on 14 October 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to Logan where Elvin went to USU. Marinda worked at the Logan Hospital. When Elvin graduated from USU, they moved to Malad Idaho for three years where he taught school. Marinda worked at the hospital. Later they moved to Brigham in 1959 where they have lived for the rest of her time. Marinda worked at the Cooley Hospital and then the Brigham City Community Hospital. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President, taught in Primary, Sunday School and as Cub Scout Leader. She and Elvin served 2 missions. They were the founding members of the 17th Ward after the 8th Ward was divided. They spent the remaining time serving in the 17th Ward.

Mom and Dad traveled to many countries and lots of camping trips with their children. She loved Bear Lake and Snowbird. She loved becoming a mom. She loved her children more than they will ever know. She loved the special time she spent with each grand child.

Surviving are her husband, Elvin Guy Mitchell; children, Elvin Jeffery (Colleen); Barbara (Dahl) Warren; Scott (Robyn) Mitchell, Shauna (Mike) Green; 15 grandchildren; 36 Great grandchildren.

Our family would like to sincerely thank the love and support from Auberge Assisted Living and their wonderful staff, and hospice and their wonderful staff.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the 17th LDS Chapel, 139 East 300 North, Brigham City at Noon.

A viewing will be held from 10-11:30 am prior to the service.

Click this link to view additional details about Marinda’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/miranda-mitchell

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.