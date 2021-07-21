Michelle Roberts Saxton peacefully passed away on July 17th, 2021 at Ogden Regional Hospital. She was born on February 14th, 1971 to Wilford Owen Roberts and Linda Allen Roberts at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. She attended school in Montpelier and graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1989. She later attended classes at Elko Community College. Michelle was married to Kevin Watkins for several years but later divorced. They had one son and one daughter together. Michelle married again in 2002 to Kelly Saxton, her soul mate and love of her life. She worked many jobs throughout her life including working at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Kings, Dan’s Delicious Drive-in and Broulim’s.

Micelle loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed camping, crafting, going fishing, and huckleberry picking. Michelle also loved the ocean, sea turtles, dolphins, light houses, etc. Michelle loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She also had a passion for cooking. She loved to watch cooking shows and would share with her family and friends. She was a very compassionate person and was always trying to help others. Michelle loved to make people laugh and smile.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father (Wilford Owen Roberts).

She is survived by her mother (Linda Allen Roberts,) Her brother (Scott Roberts), Her sisters (Lana Jensen and Wendi Roberts), her husband (Kelly Saxton), her sons (Zachary Watkins), (Alec Saxton), (Marc Saxton), her granddaughters (Rose Saxton and Alexandria Saxton) and her daughter (Kady Payne), her son in law (Wesley Payne) and their children (Autumn Payne, Ashkea Payne, Alaya Payne, and grandson.

A public viewing will be held Friday July 23rd from 6-8 pm and Saturday July 24th, from 11-1 pm at the Schwab Matthews Mortuary.

There will be a family viewing on Saturday July 24th, from 9-11 am.

Funeral services will be conducted at Schwab Matthews Mortuary at 1 pm, with interment following after services at Montpelier Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.