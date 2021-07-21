Somebody’s Attic donates $30,000 to CAPSA and The Family Place

A file photo of Chanel Webb and Dave Vasquez exiting Somebody's Attic located at 39 West 100 North with merchandise they just purchased.

LOGAN – Two non-profit organizations in Cache Valley recently received a big lift for their operations and professional services due to a significant donation from thrift store Somebody’s Attic. According to a release, the stores in downtown Logan and Smithfield were able to donate $30,000 to CAPSA and The Family Place in July. Earlier this year the non-profit thrift boutique had already made a donation, bringing its total contributions in the midst of a pandemic to $48,000.

“Somebody’s Attic staff and board thank the Cache Valley residents (who) have donated slightly used clothes and household goods,” the release states. “Thanks also go to those of you who buy those still handsome and useful items. It is you who made these donations possible.”

Established in 1985 as a non-profit to aid women and children in times of crisis, Somebody’s Attic donates all excess profits to community charities, primarily to CAPSA and The Family Place.

CAPSA (Citizens Against Physical & Sexual Abuse) and The Family Place are two organizations with a similar mission: caring for the abused in our community by immediately providing a safe environment in which to live. Besides creating safe spaces to escape abuse, the organizations continue their support of victims by providing counseling services, education, and overall guidance for safe and productive lives.

People can shop at or donate gently used clothes, toys, books and other household items at 39 West 100 North in Logan or 3 Main Street in Smithfield between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information about Somebody’s Attic, visit www.somebodysattics.org.