2021 Mountain West football preseason All-Conference team announced; Savon Scarver named Special Teams Player of the Year

Written by Mountain West Conference
July 22, 2021
FILE - Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

LAS VEGAS – The 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team was announced today at the league’s annual media days, being held at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The team, as selected by members of the media, features 24 student-athletes who were first or second team All-MW selections in 2020. The 26-member squad is comprised of 17 seniors, eight juniors and one sophomore.

Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong is the Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year, while San José State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall earned Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Utah State kickoff returner Savon Scarver garnered Preseason MW Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Strong, who is the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference honoree, is coming off a career year in 2020 in which he led the Conference in passing yards (2,858), passing touchdowns (27) and completion percentage (70.1). The native of Vacaville, California, who was seventh nationally with 317.6 passing yards per game, guided Nevada to 7-2 record last season. Strong holds the league record for consecutive 300-yard passing games (six). Last Monday, Strong was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, an honor presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Hall, who earned MW Defensive Player of the Year and All-America honors last season, tallied 10.0 sacks, which was tied for the third-most nationally in 2020. The native of Morgan Hill, California, who is a three-year starter on the San José State defensive line, finished last year with 26 total tackles, including 12.0 tackles for loss. Last Monday, Hall was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list, an accolade presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Scarver, who was named MW Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year in 2020, is just the fourth student-athlete in league history to earn the honor in back-to-back years. The native of Las Vegas has six kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career, which is tied for the fifth-most in NCAA history and is the second-most in Mountain West history. In 2020, he returned 10 kicks for a 31.4 yards per return average, including a 94-yard return for touchdown against Fresno State.

 

The 2021 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team is listed on the following page:

2021 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Offense

QB        Carson Strong*              Jr.        Nevada

WR       Romeo Doubs*              Sr.        Nevada

WR       Khalil Shakir*               Sr.        Boise State

RB        Xazavian Valladay*        Jr.        Wyoming

RB        Ronnie Rivers*              Sr.        Fresno State

OL        Keegan Cryder*             Jr.        Wyoming

OL        John Ojukwu**              Sr.        Boise State

OL        Jack Snyder*                Sr.        San José State

OL        Zachary Thomas**        Sr.        San Diego State

OL        Jake Stetz**                 Sr.        Boise State

TE        Cole Turner*                 Sr.        Nevada

Defense

DL        Cade Hall*                    Sr.        San José State

DL        Cameron Thomas*         Jr.        San Diego State

DL        Scott Patchan*             Sr.        Colorado State

DL        Viliami Fehoko*            Jr.        San José State

LB        Chad Muma*                 Jr.        Wyoming

LB        Caden McDonald*         Sr.        San Diego State

LB        Darius Muasau*            So.       Hawai‘i

DB        Kekaula Kaniho**         Sr.        Boise State

DB        Jerrick Reed II*             Sr.        New Mexico

DB        Cortez Davis**              Sr.        Hawai‘i

DB        Tre Jenkins**               Jr.        San José State

Specialists

P          Ryan Stonehouse*         Sr.        Colorado State

PK        Brandon Talton*            Jr.        Nevada

PR        Calvin Turner                Sr.        Hawai‘i

KR        Savon Scarver               Sr.        Utah State

Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State

* – member of the 2020 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2020 All-Mountain West second team

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.