Fire fighters gain containment on Black Pine Fire

Plane making airdrop on the Black Pine Fire in Box Elder County near the Utah-Idaho border. (Courtesy: Utah Fire Info)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Fire fighters are continuing to get control of the Black Pine Fire burning west of Snowville. The blaze reportedly started Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread through dry grasses and sage brush.

Utah Fire Info reports the wildfire has burned more than 563 acres near the Utah/Idaho border. 85 firefighters from local, state and federal agencies are fighting the fire. They are being assisted by helicopters and planes that have been making air drops.

The fire has not threatened any structures. State Road-42 was closed temporarily as a precaution but later reopened.

Utah Fire Info reports the fire is now at 40 percent contained. Crews are continuing to mop-up and secure fire lines. Isolated interior torching, minimal creeping and smoldering is expected to continue for several days.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Black Pine Fire is one of two blazes currently burning in Utah. Fire fighters are continuing to work on the Morgan Canyon Fire in Tooele County. That fire has been burning for more than a month in steep and rugged terrain. It has burned approximately 509 acres and is 60 percent contained.

will@cvradio.com