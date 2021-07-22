Logan officials announce Pioneer Day holiday closures

LOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Pioneer Day holiday.

Because July 24 falls on a Saturday this year, the state holiday will be officially celebrated on Friday, July 23.

The Logan City Offices will be closed on both Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

“Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as usual on Friday, July 23,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik.

Because the normal schedules for collection routes may not be followed that day, Malik advises residents to have their trash and/or recycling containers at the curb not later than 7 a.m.

The Logan Library will be closed on both Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. The library’s drive-up book drops will also be closed those days, but the walk-up book drop near the library’s entrance will remain open.

The Logan Landfill and the Logan Community Recreation Center will be open on Friday, July 23, but closed on Saturday, July 24.

Malik added that the Logan River Golf Course and the Logan Aquatic Center will be open during regular operating hours on both Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

For additional information about the landfill or trash collection, residents are advised to call (435) 716-9755.

For information about golf course operations, residents are advised to call (435) 750-0123.

For general information about holiday closures, residents can call (435) 716-9000.

Similar information is available on the city’s main website at www.loganutah.org under “2021 Holiday Closures.”