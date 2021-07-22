Realignment of tricky Logan intersection to begin Monday

Logan city officials have announced that the much-needed realignment of the intersection of 700 North Street and North Main will begin on Monday, July 26.

For years, safely negotiating the intersection at 700 North and Main St. in Logan has been a testament to the skill and alertness of motorists traveling east and west because that intersection was not properly aligned.

City officials plan to correct that engineering glitch between now and mid-September, according to Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt.

“It will be nice to finally get that intersection aligned,” Mayor Holly Daines said. “After the A&W Restaurant (on the northwest corner of the intersection) went out of business, we worked with the property owner and the Utah Department of Transportation to make that happen.

“It will be a good safety improvement,” she emphasized.

Lindhardt explained the realignment will be achieved by making 700 North Street bend slightly north between 50 West St. and N. Main until the road exactly aligns with the intersection there.

The placement of traffic lights at the road junction will also be modified.

The road realignment work will be done by the Ogden-based Staker Parson Materials & Construction Company at a cost of about $500,000.

“As most of the work will take place between Main Street and 50 West,” Lindhardt added, “that section of 700 North will be closed for the duration of the project.

“The project’s impact on Main Street traffic will be minimal and only involve single southbound lane closures when necessary. All local businesses and needed accesses will remain open throughout the project.”

City officials are requesting that local residents be patient with workers, motorists and pedestrians in the area of 700 North St. and North Main while the realignment effort is underway.