Utah hospitals fill up as COVID-19 surges among unvaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah on Wednesday recorded its highest number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in five months as the virus surges among unvaccinated people.

State health officials renewed their pleas for people to get vaccinated as Utah intensive care units reached 81.5% capacity. There are 295 people who are hospitalized due to the virus in the state, the highest since February.

Utah has averaged about 622 confirmed cases per day over the last week, about triple the case rate the state was experiencing at its lowest point in early June.

State health data shows the recent surge is almost entirely connected to unvaccinated people. About 66% of adults in Utah have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 60% are fully vaccinated.

“We have the tool to end the disruption and inconveniences of COVID-19 on our lives and the economy — vaccination.” the health department said in a statement. “Nearly all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are now among those who have chosen to not get vaccinated.”