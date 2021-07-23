Corinne man one of two Latter-day Saint missionaries killed in New Mexico car crash

Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, left, and Elder Michael Austin Davis, right, died in a car crash in New Mexico Thursday. (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — A head-on crash in New Mexico has claimed the lives of two full-time missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one from northern Utah. A church spokesman confirmed that the two men died Thursday afternoon, a third missionary was also seriously injured.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement, Elder Michael Austin Davis, age 20, of Corinne, Utah, and Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, age 20, of Miles City, Montana, both died from injuries sustained in the traffic accident.

A third missionary in the vehicle, Elder Britton Jeremie Berrett, age 19, of Roberts, Idaho, sustained serious injuries, but is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Penrod said, “Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them. We pray that their families, friends, and the missionaries they have served alongside, will all feel God’s love and peace, during this difficult time.”

All three missionaries were serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission.

The head-on collision occurred in Ramah, New Mexico Thursday afternoon and the collision is under investigation by local law enforcement.

Elder Davis had been serving since August 2019 and was scheduled to return home soon.

Elder Haycock’s missionary service began just a few weeks ago in June.

According to social media posts, Elder Davis attended Box Elder High School and was a member of the baseball team. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

will@cvradio.com