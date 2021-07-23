Garden City plans big fireworks show for the 24th of July

A file photo of Garden City's firework show of of Ideal Beach at Garden City.

GARDEN CITY-Bear Lake’s fireworks show Saturday evening at Garden City is promised to be bigger and better than ever.

Dustin Hansen went around to the businesses in Garden City and solicited donations to fund this year show making it free to the public. He said even Garden City pitched in some money.

“Garden City Mayor Mike Leonhardt is a blessing to work with,” he said. “My company Firefly Productions will continue to put these types of shows together for the community.”

The activities will begin at Heritage Park with the Garden City Fire Department cooking and serving free hot dogs and hamburgers starting at 6 p.m.

“I’ve got Royal Bliss a Utah band from Salt Lake coming to perform at 7 p.m.,” Hansen said. “We will have food trucks, climbing wall at the park with the big American flag.”

Royal Bliss performs 150 shows a year throughout the country and have been working together for better than 20 years.

At dark, Ideal Beach will open their beach to the public for the biggest firework show the area has ever seen. The fireworks are sponsored by Firefly Productions and Acme pro pyro Fireworks.

“We need to thank Ideal Beach for letting the public use the beach for the firework show,” he said. “This year’s show will look like fireworks on steroids,” he said. “A lot of people haven’t seen water cake fireworks.”

He said the show will last for 20 to 30 minutes.

“The fireworks show has grown the past three years,” he said. “It is going to be big.”