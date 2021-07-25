Candidate Daines highlights her first four years as Logan mayor as primary looms just ahead

Planned Center Block plaza

LOGAN — Something that has not happened in four years is a radio interview with candidate for mayor, Holly Daines.

The current Logan mayor is running for re-election and on KVNU’s For the People program last Thursday, she said it’s been a very busy four years.

“And we have accomplished a great deal in that amount of time, I’m really proud of that. We have done it with a balanced budget and with no tax increases. We’ve had funds in our Redevelopment Agency that are specifically for redevelopment projects, and we’ve used those wisely to really enhance our city. I think if people look at south Main (street) and the improvements we’ve made there with new curb and gutter and park strip and trees and decorative street lights,” she said.

Daines said also the Center Street project has been a great success, she thinks people really enjoy a place to gather downtown, to sit outside on the sidewalk and enjoy the beautiful flowers and walk along the new sidewalks.

She said it’s really become a place to be in downtown Logan and they hope to extend that with the Center Block plaza.

During her four years in office, Daines has made parks, trails and economic development big priorities.

“You know, I think we’ve done a great job and one thing we have done is really leveraged a lot of grant opportunities particularly in our parks and trails we’ve been able to provide some matching funds but also get grants from the Utah office of outdoor recreation from state entities toward our Blue Trail.”(a multi-purpose trail along the Logan River)

Daines said they are applying for a grant from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) for active transportation to try and get a pedestrian underpass under south Main to connect the two new sections of trail at the Riverwoods north development and Gateway development.

Ballots for the mayoral primary should be arriving now for those registered for this primary and have to be postmarked by August 9th for the election date of August 10th. Daines is being challenged by businessmen Dee Jones and R.Lowell Huber.