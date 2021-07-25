Kaye Harris Romriell

January 30, 1944 – July 18, 2021 (age 77)

Kaye Romriell passed away on July 18, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kaye was born in Malad, Idaho, on January 30, 1944, to Vernon Thomas Harris (born in Clinton, UT) and Erma Hensen Harris (Malad, Idaho). Kaye was the second of eight children born to Vernon and Erma. She grew up in McCammon, Idaho, and graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1962. After graduation, she planned to become a secretary.

On August 17, 1962, Kaye married her sweetheart, Howard Lynn Romriell, and began fulfilling her dream of being a secretary; a secretary that kept her husband, her home, her family, and her finances neat and organized. She was a frugal wizard, a canning master, and she helped run the farm and raise the garden; one summer she canned over 1,000 quarts of food! Kaye and Howard have nine children: David (Dori), Brent (Holly), Cindy Foster (Kevin), Paul (Tami), Steven (Mackenzie), Emily Grundy (Casey), Kathleen VanBrunt (Michael), Mark (Amber), and Nathan. They have thirty-nine grandkids and twenty-two great-grandkids. Kaye is the longest living matriarch in her family line. She loved being a mother and that love was only topped by her love of being “grandma”.

Kaye was a lover of all. Friends were always welcome, young and old. There was always enough food on the table for her family and any others that might stop by. She was an adopted mom, aunt, and grandma to many, and she loved them like they were her own.

Kaye loved spending time with her family, playing cards, punning, chatting in the family room, or being bombarded with questions, concerns, and conversations while laying down in her bed. She gave great advice and the best soft hugs. When not surrounded by family, she kept herself busy creating beauty in the form of blankets, quilts, towels, bandages, flower arrangements and bouquets, wood crafts, cross-stitch, handmade ornaments, and on and on.

Kaye had a quick wit and was never without a clever comeback. She loved her family fiercely and that love was returned ten-fold. She loved the Lord and had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Her family is grateful that she is free from the pain and limitations she endured throughout this life, and they find peace in the knowledge that this separation is only for now and not for forever.

Kaye is survived by her devoted husband, Howard, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and her siblings: Mark, Vernon Lynn (Janie), Robert “Bob” (Yvonne), James “Jim” (MariLynn), Richard (Sue), and Lorraine Hunter (Bill).

Kaye is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Christine Heer, her sister-in-law Margie Harris (Mark), and two grandsons: Ethan and Hayden (Steven).

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12 noon in the McCammon LDS Stake Chapel.

Friends may visit with the family at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo on Monday from 7-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Norton Cemetery.

The Funeral will be broadcasted and a link will be posted later.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.