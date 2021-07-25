October 21, 1926 – July 19, 2021 (age 94)

LaRay Miller Olsen, 94, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2021 in Young Ward. She was the 3rd child to be born to Samuel Loran Perkins Miller and Jane Jones on October 21, 1926, in Wellsville, Utah.

She grew up in Wellsville, Utah and graduated from South Cache High School. She spent many of those years playing softball and may be remembered as one of the best catchers around.

LaRay met Daniel Jensen Olsen in July 1946 on a blind date. In LaRay’s own words it wasn’t love at first sight because he was a farmer and she wasn’t going to marry a farmer. On March 5, 1947, LaRay and Daniel were married in Evanston, Wyoming. They had six children; Paul, Lorin Joe, Stanley, Melvin, Darla, and Ted.

Through their married years, LaRay and Daniel spent their time attending Aggie basketball games, sitting on the 6th row, just out of the reach of the referee. They also drove many miles as they enjoyed traveling together, except for the times they had to walk through Logan Canyon when the kids were car sick. This love for traveling continued as they traveled with the Senior Citizen Center across the nation. Most of all, they enjoyed watching their kids and grandkids grow up, play sports, and raise families of their own.

Throughout her life, LaRay valued sports, family, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She will be remembered for many things. She was the biggest Jazz fan. She made the best all-day suckers. She threw the best barbeques and Easter egg hunts out there. She rode her stationary bike for thousands of miles and attended her TOPS classes faithfully. She always had sour patch kids for her grandkids and all of the kids in the neighborhood. She loved everyone she met and made them all feel welcome.

LaRay is survived by her children: Paul (Linda) Olsen (Logan, UT), Stanley (Jeannine) Olsen (Goshen, UT), Melvin (Alice) Olsen (Young Ward, UT), and 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

LaRay is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, her sons Lorin Joe and Ted, her daughter, Darla, and her grandson Loran.

The family would like to give thanks to Symbii Home Health, especially Elaine and Chelsie for their care of LaRay in her final months.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary on 34 E. Center St, Logan, UT.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Young Ward Chapel, 2394 West 2200 South, Young Ward, with a viewing prior from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Logan Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81881463454?pwd=OTN1L3NVNVNncy9OTk5hZ3RHbzloZz09

Password: Olsen

