July 9, 2008 – July 22, 2021 (age 13)



Paige Kenadee Jons, 13, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after her life long battle with cancer. Paige was born on July 9, 2008 in Pocatello, Idaho, a daughter of Brad and Kimberlee Jons.

Paige attended Mountain View Elementary, McCammon, Idaho; Valley View Elementary, Caldwell, Idaho; and Downey Elementary, Downey Idaho, which she loved being with her friends at school. She had great friends every where she went, that were a great support group for her. Everyone always wanted to help take care of Paige.

Paige always had a love for life and a smile on her face.

Paige loved her cats, “Mittens and Fluff Fluff”, and she loved her horses.

From a young age, Paige has had a grateful and appreciative caring heart. She always gives thanks and is so grateful for what she has.

She loves babies and wanted to be a little Mom someday as she loved caring for babies so much. She could not leave the house without a half dozen dolls, three baby carriers, five diaper bags,and 14 blankets. She would always have enough stuff in the car to ensure Carson and Sydnee would have no spare space!

No matter how hard the fight, she was able to smile and say “I Love You So Much!”

Paige always wanted to know where and what her brother and sister were doing, and loved being with them.

Paige is survived by her parents, Brad and Kimberlee Jons of Arimo, Idaho; and her siblings, Carson and Sydnee Jons, Arimo, Idaho. She is also survived by her grandparents, Lionel and Nalene Ware of Arimo, Idaho; and Bill and Connie Jons of Arimo, Idaho; great grandparents, Maxine Smith, Arimo, Idaho; and Beverly Ware, McCammon, Idaho, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Arimo LDS Stake Center located on 286 Henderson Avenue, Arimo, Idaho, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held in the same building on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 12:00 (noon) with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the Arimo Cemetery, Arimo, Idaho. A luncheon will be served at the Arimo Stake Center after the burial for family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. We love you “Paige.”

The funeral will be broadcasted and a link will be posted later.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.