2,275 coronavirus cases reported during holiday weekend

A holiday weekend report of 2,275 new coronavirus positive cases — including 768 Thursday — averaged 569 a day when revealed Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

The latest report leaves the rolling seven-day average at 646 a day; almost two months ago the average was around 200.

Among nine new COVID deaths reported Monday statewide was a Box Elder County woman, between 65-84 years of age, who was not hospitalized at the time of death. There have been 2,434 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic including 113 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

With the new weekend numbers included, the total cases of coronavirus during 16 months of the pandemic amount to 428,687.

As of Monday 343 people are hospitalized with the virus which is 52 more than on Thursday. Of those patients 152 are in intensive care, 24 more than on Thursday. To date 993 people have been hospitalized in the Bear River district during the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 85 new cases from the weekend. A total of 22,898 residents of Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties have contracted the virus while 22,414 have been described as “recovered.”

As of Monday 55.5 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (71,575) people) including 57.6 percent of Cache County residents, 49.4 percent in Box Elder County and 48.4 percent in Rich County. More than 151,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew from 13.8 percent Thursday to 14.6 percent Monday while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 10.3 percent from 9.1 percent.

There were 20,552 Utahns vaccinated during the weekend and at the same time 15,683 more tests were administered. There are now over 1.467 million statewide who are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday 2,183 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 198,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,247 positive cases in Franklin County, 416 in Bear Lake County and 373 in Oneida County.