May 12, 1972 – July 24, 2021 (age 49)

Our loving son, brother, uncle and friend, Brandon Paul Stumm, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born on May 12, 1972 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Steven Paul and Claudia Noreen Guynn Stumm. He was raised and educated in Brigham City and Wendover, where he graduated from Wendover High School. He moved back to Brigham City and worked at Kent’s Market for many years and made friends wherever he went.

Brandon loved anything “Star Wars” and he collected Lego sets, action figures and models of the ships. He loved military planes and anything about history, science fiction, UFO’s, and prehistoric animals. He loved animals of any kind, especially his dogs, Shaggy and Freddy. He enjoyed spending time with his sister and his nieces and going on adventures. He was a gentle giant and one of the things that we will miss the most is his amazing bear hugs.

He is survived by his sister, Monica Lyn Stumm (Gerald) Jones of Pleasant Grove, UT; his nieces, Megan Jones, Jessica Jones and Stephanie Jones (Derek) Beeston all of Pleasant Grove, UT, and also many friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his father, Steven Paul Stumm and his mother, Claudia Noreen Guynn Stumm, He is also preceded in death by many grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 12 Noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.

Click this link to view additional details about Brandon’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/brandon-stumm