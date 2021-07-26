Carol Anne Kent Dickey, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Brigham City Community Hospital.

She was born on September 10, 1938, in Malad, Idaho, the daughter of Dalam Evan and Anne May Taylor Kent.

She married Richard Alexander Dickey on November 23, 1960, in the Logan LDS Temple. She was a member of the LDS church. She had served a Mission with her husband at Cove Fort Utah.

She spent the last 20 years of her life using her handicraft skills in the service to the needy: crocheting and sewing blankets, quilts, booties, etc.…

She was always willing to share her knowledge and skills with others.

She was an avid reader and taught her children the love of learning.

Survivors include her 5 children: Teresa Dickey, Brigham City, UT; John (Elizabeth) Dickey, Perry UT; Janine (Michael) Coughlin, Colorado; Darlene Dickey Shumway, Brigham City, UT; Kent (Aleigh) Dickey, California; 17 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, 2 siblings, and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

A Viewing will be held prior from 12:30 to 1:40 p.m. also at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.