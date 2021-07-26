Convicted sex-offender arrested again for allegedly raping two girls

LOGAN — A 21-year-old convicted sex-offender has been arrested on suspicion of traveling to Cache Valley and raping two Logan teenagers. Hasan A. Al Ogaili was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victims, ages 12 and 13-years-old, told Logan City police officers they met Al Ogaili on Snapchat and agreed to meet him July 20. He reportedly drove the girls to a convenience store, where he purchased snacks and electronic cigarettes for them.

The girls told police, Al Ogaili then drove near the Logan Temple and parked. He raped two of the girls, as they reportedly told him no repeatedly and were screaming.

The report stated, the girls were able to escape out of the vehicle and went to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital for treatment. They described Al Ogaili as having darker skin, and hair that was long and curly on the top and short on the sides. He was also wearing glasses.

Police were able to locate video and financial transaction information from the convenience store. It showed the suspect purchasing snacks with a debit card, matching the girl’s stories.

Officers learned Al Ogaili had recently been convicted of enticing a minor over the internet in Davis County. Days before allegedly driving to Logan, he was sentenced to probation for 48-months.

Police questioned Al Ogaili at his residence. They noted his physical appearance matched the girl’s description.

He originally denied leaving his house during the past week and claimed he had never been to Logan. After confronting him with some of the evidence, he admitted to meeting up with the three girls.

Jail records show, Al Ogaili was booked on suspicion of two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges Monday afternoon.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com