David Jim Moss

July 26, 2021

February 28, 1959 – July 26, 2021 (age 62)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David (Jim) Moss who died from a prolonged illness on 7/26/21 in Malad, Idaho.

Funeral Services with be held in Malad LDS 2nd Ward 20 South 100 West at 12:00 pm on Friday 7/30/21.

Family and friends can also visit on Thursday 7/29 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. and on Friday before the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Horsley Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.

