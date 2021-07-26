Dennis Ray Doling

March 27, 1944 – July 22, 2021 (age 77)

Our loving dad, brother, grandpa & friend passed away peacefully at his home on July 22 with his sweetie pie by his side.

He was born in Logan, Utah on March 27, 1944 to Bettye and Ray Doling.

He graduated Ogden High School in 1962.

He started working at an early age at Safeway, then as a medic at Job Corp for several years all while serving in the Military Reserve for 28 years then retiring as a jet mechanic at HAFB in 2017.

He married Charlene Renfrow in 1966 and had two children, Brett & Stefanie. He later married Bonnie Hill and together they welcomed his third child Brooke.

His passion in life was creating his own sanctuary at his home in Layton, Utah for the past 36 years. He welcomed many homeless cats (and a few racoons). He nursed them back to health if needed, and provided a safe, loving home for them. They all knew they could count on Dennis for not only food but unconditional love. It brought him great joy to have them.