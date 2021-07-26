April 26, 1946 – July 20, 2021 (age 75)

Wife, mother, grandma (nicknamed Fluffy) and great grandma. Jeanne Marie (Hatch) Peterson, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lotus Assisted Living on 20 July, 2021, age 75. She was born in Ogden, Utah 26 April 1946. Her parents Leo & Wanda Hatch lived in Ogden, Utah where Jeanne attended Ben Lomond High and later moved to Syracuse, Utah.

She married Alan Peterson (deceased 2017) in 1964 & they lived in Roy, Utah with their 3-children. Jeanne worked from an early age and worked at Jade Terrace, Depot, Cutter Lab & retired from the IRS.

She loved being a mom. She loved the special time she spent with each of the grandchildren on their adventures.

Surviving are her children: Sherri Melton, Kris Peterson, & Scott (Melanie) Peterson along with her Grandchildren & Great grandchildren.

Our family would like to sincerely thank the love and support from Lotus Assisted Living staff, residents, and Canyon Hospice staff.

An informal graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30 2021 at the Roy Cemetery at 9:00 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.