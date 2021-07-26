Jerome Herman Keller, 89, of Brigham City, died suddenly and peacefully at home, July 23, 2021.

Jerry was born in St. Joseph, MO, September 17, 1931. His parents were Richard Farrel and Ruth Haun Keller. He was an altar boy and liked to climb out the church window onto the roof and steeples. At age 12, Jerry moved with his family to San Diego, CA. He soon loved the ocean and body surfing.

Jerry went to Catholic Schools and graduated from St. Augustine High School where he played football and went to Arizona State on a football scholarship. When the Korean War broke out, he joined the Air Force and he was sent to Williams Field, AZ. Jerry spent his working years in Aeronautics. He has worked for TeleDyne Ryan in San Diego and for Morton Thiokol at Promontory Point, UT, where he was a project manager over the Space Shuttle Solid Rocket Motor Program. He made many trips to Florida and to NASA in Tennessee. His proudest work accomplishment was working on the Space Shuttle program.

Jerry was always active, loving the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, and enthusiastic hunter of deer and waterfowl. He enjoyed skiing, gold panning, and working with gems and minerals. Jerry volunteered at the Brigham City Migratory Bird Refuge.

Jerome married Lois Arnold in 1949, they had 6 children. They later divorced. Jerry married Ellen Clark on November 9, 1974, and acquired 6 more children.

He is predeceased by his parents; brothers: Walley (Burnice) Keller, Richard (Fran) Keller; sisters: Patricia (Louie) Di Lorio, Sister Chrysostom; brother in-law: Manual Gomes; daughter: Susan Lee Keller; sons: Jerome Herman Keller Jr., Christopher Ferral Keller; and son-in-law: Ronald Oldham.

Jerry is survived by his wife: Ellen Keller; sister: Kitty Gomes; daughters: Carolyn Oldham, Mary Willard (Daniel Le Grande); sons: Richard (Mindy) Keller, Stan (Teresa) Clark, Wade (Debbie) Clark, Jim (Cathy) Clark, Shawn Clark (Char Harris), Trent (Andrea) Clark, and Mary Ellen (Tom) Shivers; 1 granddaughter, 22 grandsons and 33 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 8th Ward Chapel, 139 East 300 North, Brigham City, UT 84302.

Viewings will be held the night before, Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, and Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the Service at the Brigham City 8th Ward.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

